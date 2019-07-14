As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Decreased by $322,560 Its Holding; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose, Private Advisor Group Cut by $838,170 Its Position

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 6,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,698 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.39M, down from 237,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 4,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.88M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.38M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated stated it has 1.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Fort Washington Inv Inc Oh has 1.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arvest Bankshares Trust Division owns 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 159,679 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Invest has invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cullen Management Llc has 519,630 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 969 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd invested in 177,837 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,785 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag accumulated 12.86M shares or 1.07% of the stock. Bp Pcl has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Holowesko Partners Limited accumulated 0.15% or 14,000 shares. Ht Lc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati reported 200,000 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “J&J (JNJ), in Response to Report About Criminal Probe in Talc Case, Says Implications There is New Development is Wrong – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,718 shares to 7,407 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 33,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,427 were accumulated by Zacks Investment. Conning stated it has 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). North Star Investment invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 280,770 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability owns 0.15% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 151,715 shares. 5.50 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Hartford Management Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cortland Associates Mo holds 3,744 shares. Meeder Asset owns 14,910 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 652,931 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 1.04M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hillsdale Management Inc stated it has 8,365 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stralem & Company Inc accumulated 2.65% or 80,280 shares. 18,432 are owned by Orleans Cap Management Corp La.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive -1.8% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report: May 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Progressive Corporation (PGR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.59M for 15.07 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Sauerland John P, worth $783,240. Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 45,000 shares valued at $2.94M was sold by Barbagallo John A.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 34,175 shares to 647,478 shares, valued at $71.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 17,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Kearny Finl Corp Md.