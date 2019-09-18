As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Decreased by $1.12 Million Its Holding; As Entercom Communications (ETM) Shares Declined, Invesco LTD Lifted Holding

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32M, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 3.42M shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 116.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 331,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The institutional investor held 615,534 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 284,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 1.01M shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/03/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.16; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.95 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.61, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold ETM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 109.01 million shares or 0.11% less from 109.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 59,227 shares to 916,307 shares, valued at $37.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Safehold Inc by 17,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,130 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.05M for 14.23 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.