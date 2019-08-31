As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Trimmed Its Holding; As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Holder Bender Robert & Associates Has Decreased Stake by $1.45 Million

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.80 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates analyzed 15,455 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 52,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $68.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 54,067 shares to 102,963 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 42,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $733.38M for 14.92 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,227 were reported by Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Llc. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors has 30,041 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Axiom Intll Limited Liability De owns 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 39,820 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.2% stake. Ferguson Wellman Incorporated owns 1.39% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 565,362 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 210,688 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 502,520 shares. Hbk Investments Lp stated it has 7,800 shares. 4,963 were reported by Fayez Sarofim & Co. Mariner Lc owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,345 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc accumulated 0.11% or 1.51M shares. Farmers Merchants Inc accumulated 252 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.23% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 862,594 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 341,865 shares. Csat Advisory LP owns 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kingdon Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.21% or 254,244 shares. Susquehanna International Group Llp holds 0.01% or 248,793 shares in its portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd invested in 311,259 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Quantbot Techs Lp invested in 83,216 shares. Tanaka Cap Management Inc has 1.06% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,741 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl accumulated 6,634 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pittenger And Anderson stated it has 2,000 shares. Axa holds 747,498 shares. Commercial Bank Of The West holds 0.13% or 11,670 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.75% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Glenmede Na accumulated 1.25M shares.