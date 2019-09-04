As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Lifted Position; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Position in Pnm Resources (PNM) Has Trimmed by $359,973 as Market Value Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (PNM) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 270,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.81M, down from 278,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pnm Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $51.71. About 272,748 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has risen 30.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PNM Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNM); 13/03/2018 – PNM 2018, 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO BE AFFIRMED; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates PNM Resources Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – PNM Resources to Announce 2018 First Quarter Earnings on April 27; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources Affirms 2018 Ongoing EPS $1.82-$1.92; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Ongoing EPS 21c; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 13/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.07 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 9, 2018 TO JUNE 8, 2018

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 42,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 307,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18 million, up from 264,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 2.02M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Share Price Is Up 75% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PNM Resources reaffirms 2019 earnings guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PNM Resources Inc (PNM) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.