As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Value Rose, Gyroscope Capital Management Group Trimmed Position by $290.91 Million; Menta Capital Stake in Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Cut by $536,192 as Market Value Rose

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 69.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 9,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,912 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.43. About 224,078 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q ONGOING EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 99.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc sold 4.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,566 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 4.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.84 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $817.58M for 15.00 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. 18,000 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $1.20M were sold by Charney M Jeffrey. 45,000 shares were sold by Barbagallo John A, worth $2.94M on Friday, January 25. Snyder Barbara R bought $19,663 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Nuwave Invest Limited has 1.86% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 21,918 shares. Lifeplan Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.53% or 14,850 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Lc has 65,248 shares for 3.21% of their portfolio. 893,916 were reported by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd reported 0.12% stake. Schroder Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has invested 0.45% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 7.77 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co holds 12,783 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher stated it has 20,882 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 11,146 are owned by Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $261.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 106,877 shares to 226,877 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 46,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report: May 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Progressive Corporation (PGR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 14.08% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TTEK’s profit will be $44.45M for 25.44 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Tetra Tech, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.71% EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 33,067 shares to 43,886 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 14,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Com reported 190,168 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 376,217 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 10,103 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 77,303 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc has 77,526 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 33,640 shares. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). M&T Bancorporation holds 4,377 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited, New York-based fund reported 77,291 shares. Stifel holds 0% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) for 24,191 shares. Bessemer Gru stated it has 82,562 shares. Staley Advisers reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Moreover, Smith Asset Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).