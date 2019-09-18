As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Value Rose, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Raised Stake by $1.83 Million; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position as Shares Declined

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.17. About 11.87 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 23,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 409,169 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.71 million, up from 385,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 3.42 million shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 20.10 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 27,530 shares to 224,243 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 30,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,721 shares, and cut its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) Recent Earnings Growth Beat The Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive reports August results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.