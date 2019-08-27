As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose, Zwj Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake; Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $1.06 Million

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 7,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 35,006 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 27,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $113.89. About 1.75M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS MARCH MACHINE SALES EAME UP 15%; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR MAINTAINS QTR DIVIDEND RATE OF 78C/SHR VS EST. 80C; 02/05/2018 – Caterpillar Helps Customers Build a Better World; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – STEVE FERGUSON WILL LEAD INDUSTRIAL POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION REPLACING RAMIN YOUNESSI; 24/04/2018 – CAT SEES YEAR-END DEALER INVENTORIES SAME LEVEL AS END OF 1Q; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Ramin Younessi Appointed Group Pres of Energy & Transportation; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 12,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 381,525 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.50 million, up from 368,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 1.29M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 89,451 shares to 17,491 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 72,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,311 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 147,588 shares to 641,505 shares, valued at $34.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 278,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,721 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.