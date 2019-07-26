As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Trimmed Stake by $1.08 Million; Beddow Capital Management Has Trimmed Denny’s (DENN) Position as Share Value Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.18. About 1.92 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Denny’s (DENN) by 35.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 94,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 173,424 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 267,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Denny’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 965,578 shares traded or 137.45% up from the average. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 27.66% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – VP Dunn Gifts 700 Of Denny’s Corp; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees 2018 Rev $634M-$642M; 30/05/2018 – Denny’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 6-7

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DENN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 54.84 million shares or 0.48% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Price T Rowe Md has 8.66 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Management Corp holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) for 198,807 shares. Prelude Management Lc owns 457 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 86,975 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 61,686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). Wilen Investment Corporation invested in 74,500 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Td Asset Mgmt reported 110,214 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% or 434,782 shares in its portfolio. 12,709 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Lc reported 1.33% in Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN). United Services Automobile Association invested in 10,532 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 200,481 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 9,300 shares.

Analysts await Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. DENN’s profit will be $10.25 million for 32.32 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Denny's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru holds 52,095 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fdx Inc has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cumberland Prns Ltd has 8,115 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd reported 20,676 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.15% or 20,516 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As has 67,748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 84,002 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 132,650 shares. Gotham Asset Lc has 148,661 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab invested in 0.03% or 197,025 shares. Greenleaf accumulated 5,982 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bankshares invested in 40,552 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.18% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 49 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 8,892 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.16 million activity. Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M worth of stock.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,361 shares to 325,052 shares, valued at $37.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).