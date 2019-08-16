As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lowered by $1.08 Million Its Stake; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Alleghany Lowered Its Position by $19.98 Million

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 31.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 185,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.56 million, down from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 3.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.04. About 2.92 million shares traded or 7.20% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 15.17 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 502,520 shares. Invest Of Virginia Ltd Company holds 20,676 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.19% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 10,190 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 5,200 shares. Farmers accumulated 9,537 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 44,632 shares. Washington Tru National Bank has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2,412 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp holds 2.4% or 1.03 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt owns 30,597 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd holds 45,095 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 155 shares. Horizon Investment Limited Co accumulated 65,248 shares or 3.21% of the stock. Ghp Investment Advsrs reported 0.39% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.88% or 96,500 shares. Caprock has 5,076 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 1.31% or 23,909 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Co holds 84,665 shares. Adirondack Tru owns 534 shares. Tcw has 731,517 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 421 shares. Patten & Patten Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 7,305 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owns 20,000 shares. Scholtz & Co Lc holds 5.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 34,838 shares. Dearborn Partners Lc reported 135,461 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt has invested 4.7% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Huber Cap reported 51,550 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,237 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Eastern National Bank & Trust invested in 13,447 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.66 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.