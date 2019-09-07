As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose, Strategy Asset Managers Lowered Position by $498,024; Etrade Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by $321,080 as Stock Value Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 6,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 54,734 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 47,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 691,291 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 6,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 36,762 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 43,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $752.79M for 14.88 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Management has invested 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt reported 22,400 shares. Prelude Management owns 3,101 shares. Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Villere St Denis J And Company Ltd Llc has 1.44 million shares for 6.81% of their portfolio. Homrich And Berg has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bokf Na holds 61,600 shares. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Co stated it has 188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 0.21% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. 652,931 were reported by Victory Cap. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 378,130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 11,146 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.26% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Richard Bernstein Ltd reported 41,909 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Limited Company stated it has 3,776 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 22,813 shares to 29,228 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 22,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 8,728 shares. Nomura Asset Com Ltd holds 0.01% or 23,347 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.19% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). 13,384 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Us Bancorp De owns 73,148 shares. Greenlight Capital Inc invested in 13.76% or 4.16 million shares. 278,624 are owned by Adage Group Ltd Liability Corp. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 66,611 shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 69,864 shares. Jacobs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 524,080 shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability accumulated 330,402 shares. Timessquare Capital Limited Company has 0.47% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Raffles Assocs Limited Partnership reported 117,723 shares.

