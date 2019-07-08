As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Upped Holding by $2.99 Million; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $2.62 Million as Share Price Rose

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 72,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,668 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44M, up from 297,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 396,377 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – POST-CLOSING ALL SPONSORED VEHICLE EQUITY SECURITYHOLDERS WOULD HOLD SAME PUBLICLY TRADED EQUITY SECURITY IN STREAMLINED CORPORATE VEHICLE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge sells secondary assets for $2.5 billion to trim debt; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, up from 207,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $83.71. About 272,322 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 82,887 shares to 477,113 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,239 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,041 are held by Cambridge Invest Advsr Incorporated. Stralem & has 2.65% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 80,280 shares. Financial Advisers Lc holds 20,227 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 0.06% stake. Bessemer Grp holds 0.14% or 514,782 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 511,853 shares. Td Asset Management owns 1.11 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Advisors Preferred Lc stated it has 188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il reported 1.09M shares. 26,739 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland). Alphamark Advsr Llc owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 198 shares. Optimum Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lateef Invest Management LP invested in 3.63% or 297,196 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation has 71,785 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.34% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 3.88M shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report: January 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for PayPal, Twilio, TransUnion, Wynn Resorts, The Progressive, and 3M â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Insurers Get Behind In-Cab Video Systems, Even If Drivers Don’t Always Want To – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Charney M Jeffrey also sold $1.20M worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Wednesday, January 30. Snyder Barbara R had bought 292 shares worth $19,663 on Monday, February 11. 45,000 shares valued at $2.94 million were sold by Barbagallo John A on Friday, January 25.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Unlock the Full Power of Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enbridge: Higher Prices On The Way – Seeking Alpha” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Line 3 project faces additional delays in Minnesota – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is About to Stomp on the Gas – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 17, 2019.