As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Has Increased Holding by $2.32 Million; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Trimmed Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) as Share Value Rose

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc sold 5,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 34,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.91M, down from 40,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $204.57. About 479,002 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 29,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 326,591 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10M, up from 297,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 3.51 million shares traded or 23.05% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09B and $26.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 7,442 shares to 93,769 shares, valued at $4.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 19,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.88M for 88.18 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.

