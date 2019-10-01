As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Rose, Holder Andra Ap-Fonden Has Lowered Position; Coho Partners LTD Has Cut Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position by $4.35 Million

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 17,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 772,156 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188.41M, down from 789,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $217.32. About 4.97 million shares traded or 28.82% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 25.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 33,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 99,500 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95 million, down from 133,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 2.57 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 14,800 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.86 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,150 are held by Tctc Hldg Ltd Llc. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 0.04% or 9,441 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 1.31 million shares. Da Davidson accumulated 9,966 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Co, Vermont-based fund reported 2,127 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 22,798 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 62,652 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5,797 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) holds 0.06% or 10,369 shares. Moreover, Fincl Architects Inc has 0.28% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Management LP reported 21,400 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 4,650 shares. Mariner Limited owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6,431 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 0.54% stake.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.41 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

