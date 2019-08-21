As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Price Rose, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Trimmed Its Holding by $1.08 Million; Stealthgas (GASS) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Raised Stake by $3.85 Million as Market Value Rose

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 6.40 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41M, up from 5.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $3.259. About 4,233 shares traded. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 97,935 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department owns 628 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Waverton Investment Limited has 15,405 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt owns 27,520 shares. American Century Cos invested in 0.11% or 1.51M shares. Uss Invest Management reported 156,700 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.42% or 399,230 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.21% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Markel stated it has 467,000 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il holds 0.48% or 1.09 million shares. First Republic Investment Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company holds 609,918 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 2.67 million shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 652,931 shares.