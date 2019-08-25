As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Price Rose, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Cut Its Holding; As Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Market Valuation Rose, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Increased Position

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.18 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 568.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 155,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 182,585 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 27,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 273,109 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 26/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP IART.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5.0%; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9,748 shares to 212,608 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 14.79 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

