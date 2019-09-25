As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Price Rose, Polaris Wealth Advisers Lowered Its Stake; As Exelon (EXC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Lowered Holding by $307,488

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 93.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc sold 6,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 457 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22,000, down from 6,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 1.99M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Files to Retire Mystic Generating Station in 2022; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 28/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 7 Bps

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 12,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 305,449 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.97M, down from 317,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.05 million for 14.82 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 174,382 shares to 183,873 shares, valued at $22.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 15,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Asset Incorporated holds 0.05% or 6,045 shares in its portfolio. Old National Bancshares In stated it has 106,099 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. 379,306 were reported by Point72 Asset Management Lp. Cubic Asset Limited Liability Com has 7,800 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Corporation has 0.47% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 2.29M shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 872,196 shares. 36,045 are owned by Suntrust Banks Inc. Fil Limited invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 7,468 were reported by Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Pennsylvania-based Zeke Cap Advsr has invested 0.08% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fort Limited Partnership stated it has 169 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Hutchinson reported 4,647 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mirae Asset Global Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $263.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,417 shares to 8,952 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 31,690 shares. Webster Bankshares N A owns 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 1,624 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd has 16,700 shares. Boston holds 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 45,943 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 4,843 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 57,002 shares. Lifeplan Grp has 0% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Twin Mgmt Inc invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 8,200 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has 0.16% invested in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) for 816,864 shares. Aull And Monroe Invest Corporation accumulated 7,224 shares. 31,732 were reported by Savings Bank. Cwm invested in 0.24% or 302,812 shares. 381 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 187,800 shares.