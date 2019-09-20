As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Price Rose, Oakmont Lifted by $8.41 Million Its Position; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Decreased by $496,361 as Shares Rose

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 6,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 9,319 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $668,000, down from 16,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $70.9. About 1.91 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89 million, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 2.41 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $815.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,300 shares to 263,042 shares, valued at $35.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings.