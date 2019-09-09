As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Wright Investors Service Has Trimmed by $944,928 Its Position; First National Trust Co Has Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.95 Million

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 33,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 236,686 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.00M, up from 203,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 13,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 83,558 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 96,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.51M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,277 shares to 30,586 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,193 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,534 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 17,522 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Allstate holds 0.15% or 77,161 shares. Bollard Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.08% or 17,190 shares. Kistler reported 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Advsr Preferred Limited Com has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 3,165 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv Advisors stated it has 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gyroscope Cap Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corp reported 39,566 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs invested in 0.56% or 7,730 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Llc owns 29,182 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. West Oak Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 125 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $752.79M for 14.88 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap stated it has 68,488 shares. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 111,159 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 29,254 were reported by Orca Management Lc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 1.00M shares. Willis Invest Counsel stated it has 0.7% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Monroe Commercial Bank And Mi holds 0.5% or 26,064 shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 28,216 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd invested in 1.12% or 28,951 shares. Bridges Management Inc stated it has 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 1.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Td Asset holds 3.48 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 68,231 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEM) by 18,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,938 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

