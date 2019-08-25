As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Trimmed Stake by $322,560; The Mosaic Company (MOS) Shareholder South State Has Lowered Its Position

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 0.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 4,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.88 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.18M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

South State Corp decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (MOS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 15,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 72,232 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 88,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in The Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.01. About 7.26M shares traded or 36.03% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – LUMPKINS WILL CONTINUE AS A DIRECTOR TO ENSURE A SMOOTH TRANSITION; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corporation owns 82,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bristol John W And Communication Incorporated Ny holds 2.78% or 1.41M shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 247,557 shares. Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 883,857 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 26,470 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 2.38M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 100 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 422,635 shares. Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability Co owns 275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 154,900 shares. 362,184 were accumulated by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.11% stake. The Maine-based Schroder Inv Management Grp has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Axiom International Invsts Lc De, a Connecticut-based fund reported 39,820 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50 million for 14.79 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 33,841 shares to 90,464 shares, valued at $11.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,195 shares to 45,867 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 61,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ww Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.06% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 157,862 shares. Blair William And Co Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 487,199 were reported by Edgestream Partners Lp. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 34,496 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated accumulated 19,108 shares. Jane Street Gp Lc accumulated 118,253 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Company invested in 0.03% or 2,205 shares. Regent Inv Llc accumulated 0.11% or 12,200 shares. Point72 Asset LP owns 534,425 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Com reported 298,199 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Jefferies Group, a New York-based fund reported 128,623 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 153,495 shares. Cadence Capital Management Lc holds 0.03% or 13,779 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550. The insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022. The insider BEEBE CHERYL K bought 12,998 shares worth $249,692.