As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stock Price Rose, Envestnet Asset Management Cut Position; Aqr Capital Management Has Lowered Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $11.45 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 17.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 254,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.42 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 3.47M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History

Envestnet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc sold 20,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 525,873 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.91 million, down from 546,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 797,106 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 51,749 shares to 98,318 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 112,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 926,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $144.61M for 66.84 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39B and $72.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 19,248 shares to 121,419 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 145,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 798,827 shares, and has risen its stake in Northwestern Corp.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $750.62 million for 14.55 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.