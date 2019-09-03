As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shares Rose, Etrade Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Shareholder Blackhill Capital Has Upped Stake by $597,700 as Market Value Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 10,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 28,333 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 38,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.64. About 1.57M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 7.79M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – David P Ball: Breaking: B.C. threatens to sue Alberta if `unconstitutional’ bill to block oil becomes law…; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/05/2018 – $TRP.CA, KMI: B.C. Supreme Court rejects Squamish First Nation’s challenge of Kinder Morgan pipeline; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 15/03/2018 – KMI DOESNT SEE RATE ADJUSTMENTS MATERIAL TO DISTRIBUTABLE CF; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project

