As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shares Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Cut by $2.81 Million Its Stake; Perigon Wealth Management Has Increased Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 130.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 38,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 67,406 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 million, up from 29,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 463,698 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effectively

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 38,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 241,154 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.39M, down from 280,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 173,463 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 1.00M shares or 0.6% of the stock. Sanders Ltd Liability holds 3.12% or 10.76 million shares. Cornerstone Cap stated it has 441,883 shares or 4.32% of all its holdings. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Lc holds 1.2% or 49,687 shares in its portfolio. 91,569 are owned by Gam Holdings Ag. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 0.07% or 11,268 shares. 125,000 were reported by Gabalex Management. 4,266 were reported by Kidder Stephen W. Profund Advsr Ltd Company holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.13M shares. Bartlett & Company Lc holds 2.02% or 891,522 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Lc reported 47,658 shares stake. Scotia reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Macnealy Hoover Management Inc has 13,339 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 827,002 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,317 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx (NYSE:CSX) by 5,000 shares to 2,669 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,719 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 76,075 shares to 103,527 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

