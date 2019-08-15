As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Cut Stake by $1.08 Million; As Kroger (KR) Stock Value Declined, Monarch Capital Management Raised by $754,560 Its Holding

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 4.97 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Kroger and Ocado have sealed a deal to develop online delivery; 03/05/2018 – Kroger Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED; 27/03/2018 – KROGER CO – REBEKAH MANIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.16. About 1.43M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Registered Inv Advisor has 0.25% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 18,535 shares. Macquarie Limited owns 65,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.18% or 546,890 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 385,129 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Company holds 49,824 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Coho Ltd invested 2.73% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 24,040 are owned by Murphy Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Arete Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund has 0.09% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 15,861 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 29,919 shares. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 61,802 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 11,724 were accumulated by Everence. Moody Retail Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 215,446 shares. Earnest Prtnrs has 11,619 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 4,361 shares to 325,052 shares, valued at $37.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

