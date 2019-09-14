As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Value Rose, Moore Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $61.23 Million; Bokf Boosted Holding in Covanta Hldg (CVA) by $475,201

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 516.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 925,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.94 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42M shares traded or 356.48% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Bokf increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 27,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 879,365 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.75 million, up from 851,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.62. About 600,441 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA)

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Progressive, and Fastly Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 750,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $28.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd (Put) by 605,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Com The holds 2.67M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp holds 2.29 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Dynamic Cap Management reported 3,101 shares stake. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 114,648 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 112,622 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 36,622 were accumulated by Next Century Growth Ltd Co. 115,078 are owned by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 11,950 shares. Walter And Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 1,308 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,713 shares. Bb&T Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp has invested 0.18% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tci Wealth Inc holds 0.02% or 661 shares.