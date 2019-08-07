As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Price Rose, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Decreased by $1.08 Million Its Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Patten Group Has Increased Its Holding by $863,025

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.53. About 1.03M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $134.47. About 23.27 million shares traded or 162.81% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $764.81 million for 15.46 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

