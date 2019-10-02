As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Lowered Stake; As Kohls (KSS) Shares Declined, Foster & Motley Lowered Position

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 5,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.72M, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 1.11M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.09 million for 14.42 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 787,686 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $57.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.85M for 13.44 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.