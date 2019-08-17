As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Moore Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding; As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stock Declined, Holder Srb Has Raised Its Holding

Srb Corp increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (CVS) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp bought 407,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.42 million, up from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better lnform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 13/04/2018 – Dr. Marc-David Munk will join CVS as chief medical officer for MinuteClinics

Moore Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5,000 shares to 203,375 shares, valued at $27.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 100,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).