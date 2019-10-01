As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Share Price Rose, Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Rose, Td Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $718,612

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 29,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 326,591 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10 million, up from 297,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 2.57M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc analyzed 4,922 shares as the company's stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 256,809 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.61 million, down from 261,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $25.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $158.14. About 562,722 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13 million for 35.30 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $66.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,346 shares to 180,378 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 3,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,695 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 12,133 shares to 308,542 shares, valued at $15.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,916 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.