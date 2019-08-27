As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Value Rose, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Lowered Its Holding; Ehealth (EHTH) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Cut Its Stake by $558,000

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.87. About 296,449 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $97.44. About 89,395 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,354 shares to 132,043 shares, valued at $10.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 23,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 14.94 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $210,095 activity.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3,500 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $3.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.