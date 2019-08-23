As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Lowered Holding by $1.08 Million; Eli Lilly Co (LLY) Shareholder Amalgamated Bank Has Cut Its Position by $725,625 as Stock Declined

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 940,041 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly Co (LLY) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 125,203 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25M, down from 130,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.6. About 1.45M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $74; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 10/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Eli Lilly acquires small biotech for $1.6 billion to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS HERCEPTIN SALES 1.774 BLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 1.74 BLN SFR; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 11/05/2018 – Zyprexa (Eli Lilly) Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/18-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 08/05/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company: Form 8-K; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0.01% or 36,567 shares. First Business Inc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Qs Investors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Missouri-based Stifel Fin has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Limited invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bollard Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 311 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,223 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co accumulated 397,841 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Management Lc has invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hennessy Advisors stated it has 52,800 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 142,425 are held by Cookson Peirce &. Bartlett & Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 14 shares. Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.48% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.37% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 3,250 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $740.30M for 14.99 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Progressive Reports July 2019 Results – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,354 shares to 132,043 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 12,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pharma Stock Roundup: GSK, BMY Q2 Earnings, FDA Nod to LLY’s Hypoglycemia Treatment – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Eli Lilly – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,360 shares stake. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department, a Mississippi-based fund reported 6,904 shares. At Bankshares has 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Fil Ltd holds 306,022 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen accumulated 0.14% or 214,586 shares. Service Automobile Association invested in 0.19% or 580,313 shares. 4,900 are owned by Pictet North America Advsrs Sa. Prio Wealth LP invested in 4,976 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding holds 0.46% or 3.82 million shares in its portfolio. Permanens LP accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Tennessee-based Argent Company has invested 0.15% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Curbstone Management Corporation stated it has 0.47% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cadinha And Lc owns 8,500 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,496 shares to 63,208 shares, valued at $22.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,173 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $79.18 million activity. The insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 200,000 shares worth $25.35M.