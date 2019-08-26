As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Increased Its Holding; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Declined While Schaller Investment Group Has Lifted Holding

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $95.33. About 1.77M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 57,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 502,520 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.23B, up from 445,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $75.64. About 1.29M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prns Lc reported 109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 239,120 shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 2,010 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cibc World Mkts, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 42,994 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of holds 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 408 shares. 9.39M are held by Macquarie Limited. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,340 shares. 46,171 were accumulated by Rockshelter Cap Management Ltd Llc. Us Bank De stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Geode Management Ltd owns 3.41M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Manhattan has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Markel invested in 0.22% or 123,000 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 1.01M shares or 0.07% of the stock.

