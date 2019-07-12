As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Value Rose, Holder Viking Global Investors LP Lowered Its Stake by $169.49 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose While Checchi Capital Advisers Upped by $370,740 Its Position

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,019 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 12,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $145.28. About 3.92M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY PREDICTS $225M DOMESTIC OPENING WEEKEND IN FOR AVENGERS; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 68.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 2.35 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.72 million, down from 3.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.85. About 303,687 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,875 shares to 45,525 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 36,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,873 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disneyâ€™s Unparalleled Ability to Monetize Its Content Can Lift Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Ibtimes.com published: “Where Will Netflix Be in 5 Years? – International Business Times” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Another Big Acquisition for The Walt Disney Company (DIS) on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corporation, a Korea-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Moreover, Nordea Management has 1.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jump Trading Ltd Company holds 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 13,268 shares. Edgar Lomax Va owns 3.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 396,723 shares. 4,696 are held by Wealthquest. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 111,899 shares. 196,805 were accumulated by Regions Finance. Winfield reported 4,280 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 13,360 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma has 5,438 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Hgk Asset Management Incorporated invested 2.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 11,420 were reported by 3G Prtnrs Lp. The Virginia-based Burke Herbert Bankshares Communications has invested 1.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt holds 1.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,259 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $820.72M for 14.97 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 3,201 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Co reported 5,341 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.15% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdg Co Limited owns 1,240 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Paloma Partners holds 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 27,520 shares. Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Madison Inv invested in 75,825 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division owns 393 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Asset Ltd reported 5,031 shares stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.17% or 154,900 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 41,524 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors reported 12,394 shares. Summit Asset Management has invested 0.53% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 200 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Llc owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 45,095 shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive -1.8% after Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Progressive Corporation (PGR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report: May 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $4.89 million activity. 12,000 shares valued at $783,240 were sold by Sauerland John P on Friday, January 25. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30. $2.94 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Barbagallo John A.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.10M shares to 6.19 million shares, valued at $1.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 462,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).