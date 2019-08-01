As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Cut Its Position by $1.08 Million; Lmr Partners Llp Increased Its Usg (USG) Stake by $9.87 Million

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44M, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Usg Corp (USG) by 98.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 229,462 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 461,750 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.99 million, up from 232,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Usg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 17/04/2018 – KNAUF FILES PROXY, URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST USG NOMINEES; 26/03/2018 – USG BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM KNAUF; 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ‘ENCOURAGED’ THAT THE USG BOARD AUTHORIZED TALKS; 12/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE, WHICH OWNS ABOUT 31 PCT OF USG, ISSUED STATEMENT AFTER USG REJECETD TAKEOVER BID BY GERMANY’S KNAUF; 07/05/2018 – USG, KNAUF ENTERED 2-YEAR CONFIDENTIALITY PACT ON MAY 4; 08/03/2018 – USG TO INTRODUCE 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS IN PRESENTATION; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF: USG SAID NOV. 2017 PROPOSAL WAS NOT IN HOLDER INTEREST; 27/03/2018 – USG Boral relocates Corporate Headquarters to Singapore as a strategic move to bolster its growth in Asia Pacific; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Currently Owns 10.46% Stake in USG; 30/04/2018 – ISS Concludes Knauf’s Offer Merits More Demonstrable Engagement on Part of USG Board

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity. 292 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares with value of $19,663 were bought by Snyder Barbara R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group accumulated 507,925 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 109,509 shares. 16,896 were reported by Creative Planning. Cornerstone Inc owns 2,599 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Burney reported 13,512 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 11,047 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dupont Capital Corp reported 0.15% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 106,535 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.16% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Convergence Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,534 shares. Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Limited Liability (Wy) has invested 0.94% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 665 shares. 1.43M are owned by Westfield Mngmt Communications Ltd Partnership. Bonness Enter has invested 28.36% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 8,892 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.66 million for 15.94 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 12,415 shares to 208,731 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 54,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Co has invested 0.08% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Gam Ag owns 0.27% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 148,743 shares. Of Oklahoma reported 10,400 shares stake. Roundview Limited Co reported 0.75% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invests Commerce Ltd has invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). 43,494 were reported by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Northern Corp accumulated 428,817 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 1,009 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 461,239 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 74,488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Eqis Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.03% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Co holds 3.36 million shares or 3.74% of its portfolio. Somerset Trust Company owns 17,643 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 128,207 shares.