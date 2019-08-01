As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Credit Suisse Ag Decreased Its Stake by $13.41 Million; Manulife Financial (MFC) Holder Renaissance Group Lifted Its Position

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 88,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 926,058 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.66M, up from 837,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 1.24M shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q Net C$1.37B; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS-TO DISTRIBUTE FUND’ ASSETS FOR AMOUNT EQUAL TO PRO-RATA SHARE OF FUND’S NET ASSETS AFTER PAYMENT OR ACCRUAL OF DEBTS,AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 186,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.04M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $80.25. About 1.63 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.66 million for 15.80 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,821 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 7,415 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 112,870 shares. Waverton Management Ltd reported 15,405 shares. Gyroscope Cap Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,566 shares. Rothschild Il has 30,000 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 56,240 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 476,001 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.43% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Weiss Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 2,794 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 65,600 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moore Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 150,000 shares. 381,525 were reported by Zwj Investment Counsel Inc.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 390,667 shares to 590,667 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 19,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity. $1.20 million worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) was sold by Charney M Jeffrey.

