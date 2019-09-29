As Progressive Ohio (PGR) Market Valuation Rose, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Upped Stake; Sather Financial Group Raised Its Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $1.46 Million as Market Value Declined

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 23,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 409,169 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.71 million, up from 385,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.27 million shares traded or 51.04% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 23,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 358,453 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72M, up from 335,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 3.18 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 24,291 shares. First Merchants holds 0.47% or 46,594 shares in its portfolio. Pzena Invest Limited Liability holds 2.56% or 7.65 million shares. Liberty Capital invested 0.99% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bright Rock Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 88,150 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs accumulated 20,596 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 382,808 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rbf Limited Liability Co holds 41,000 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Btr Capital holds 0.04% or 3,725 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company holds 525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 0.73% stake. 65,634 are held by Dean Investment Lc. Compton Mngmt Ri reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1.96 million were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,696 shares to 973 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant: Continued Strength Across Verticals, With 25% Stock Upside Likely In 2019-20 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $366.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 27,530 shares to 224,243 shares, valued at $12.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee And Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 30,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,940 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).