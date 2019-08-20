As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Winfield Associates Increased Its Holding; Amerco (UHAL) Holder Denali Advisors Cut Stake as Market Value Rose

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 23,800 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 34,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $352.2. About 40,509 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Shawnee; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL); 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 30/04/2018 – Growing Joplin: U-Haul Adding New Self-Storage, Jobs with Warehouse Acquisition

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.91. About 1.47M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Disects Progressive’s July Results – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UHAL: AMERCO fourth quarter truck rental and storage revenue was in line with our estimates. The pretax loss was less than anticipated and net after tax was essentially break-even. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AMERCO Announces Thirteenth Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amerco: Margin Expansion Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avangrid Inc. by 80,000 shares to 237,700 shares, valued at $11.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entertainment Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).