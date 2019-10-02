As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stock Rose, Winfield Associates Has Upped by $450,300 Its Position; As Career Education Corp. (CECO) Share Value Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Has Lifted Position

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 1.92M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Career Education Corp. (CECO) by 83.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 123,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 270,719 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16 million, up from 147,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Career Education Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 365,541 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q EPS 25c; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $192.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% or 39,460 shares. Alberta Investment Mgmt holds 0.08% or 107,100 shares. Moreover, Twin Capital has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Georgia-based Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 2,782 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.01% or 2,702 shares. Verition Fund Lc accumulated 0.05% or 22,566 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 77 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 32,964 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Com holds 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 20,083 shares. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 4,963 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc accumulated 0.12% or 3,954 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 172,212 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest Inc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 997,538 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.33% or 1.15 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold CECO shares while 37 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 56.07 million shares or 0.12% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Mngmt Ltd reported 1.55 million shares or 4.69% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 15,323 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 207,500 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 150,650 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0% or 18,420 shares. Prelude Cap Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Huntington Financial Bank holds 1 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 5,476 shares in its portfolio. Campbell And Adviser Lc owns 14,648 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) or 216,999 shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd stated it has 1,750 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK) by 6,850 shares to 38,360 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,300 shares, and cut its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST).