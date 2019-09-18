As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stock Rose, Winfield Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $450,300; Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose While Leisure Capital Management Has Raised by $484,226 Its Position

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 70,574 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,370 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, up from 18,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $221.61. About 1.26M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Shaq, an early Apple and Google backer, shares his very simple investing style; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 06/03/2018 – Esri Releases Survey123 for ArcGlS with New Spike Integration; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 08/03/2018 – Apple also issued its conflict minerals report; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 510,452 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated stated it has 7.54 million shares. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 39,157 shares or 18.51% of its portfolio. Burns J W And Ny holds 104,634 shares. Hallmark Management Inc stated it has 132,154 shares. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc Inc owns 3.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 56,347 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd invested in 0.24% or 2,682 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc has 2.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 550,489 shares. Bessemer Gru stated it has 1.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1.03M shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 106,199 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Group stated it has 1.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Legacy Private Tru reported 30,829 shares. First Dallas Securities owns 2,128 shares. Truepoint stated it has 25,939 shares.

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $192.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Reports August 2019 Results NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dragon Victory International leads financial gainers, MDJM and Puyi among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.