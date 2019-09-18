As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stock Rose, Winfield Associates Boosted Its Position by $450,300; Spectrum Management Group Trimmed Its Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $560,115 as Market Valuation Rose

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 66.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 2,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,160 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $283,000, down from 3,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $232.52. About 2.04 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $74.02. About 3.42M shares traded or 23.41% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc invested in 2,387 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 108,677 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Personal Financial Svcs holds 0.06% or 2,556 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp holds 1.88 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 9,074 shares. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First National invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 0.23% stake. Wells Fargo Communication Mn invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 67,697 shares. 2,803 are owned by Campbell & Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 15,416 are held by Athena Capital Advsr Ltd Llc. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $192.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore And reported 3,156 shares. St Johns Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,747 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. 1,353 are held by Northeast Invest Mgmt. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.2% stake. Stonebridge Management Inc owns 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,100 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Management Us invested in 203,194 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 16,229 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 44,257 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Llc holds 97,300 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Capital Advsrs Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 235 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northern Corporation holds 0.7% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12.11 million shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.23% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 55,792 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.29% stake.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.42 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.