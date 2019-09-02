As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stock Price Rose, Winfield Associates Has Upped Position by $820,440; Carpenter Technology (CRS) Holder Kennedy Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) by 33.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 184,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.99% . The institutional investor held 367,014 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83 million, down from 551,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.64. About 359,195 shares traded or 43.70% up from the average. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 18.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 16/03/2018 – Sabrina Carpenter – Fashion Collaborator; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q Net $30.2M; 18/04/2018 – Maine Senate: Senate overrides LePage veto of Carpenter bill to protect Maine children from unsolicited explicit images; 20/05/2018 – Motor racing-Carpenter wins Indy 500 pole with Patrick seventh; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Participate in the Credit Suisse Additive Manufacturing Symposium; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Su; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Carpenter Tech; 09/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host First “Leading the Way” Conference to Honor Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company's stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 36.92% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CRS’s profit will be $40.33M for 13.66 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.00% negative EPS growth.

