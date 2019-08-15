As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Green Square Capital Cut Its Holding by $390,888; Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Stake Has Lifted by Water Island Capital Llc

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 165.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2.26M shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The hedge fund held 3.62M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.20M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 831,139 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 08/05/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES OF CALIFORNIA – AS PER OUTCOME, OXFORD NANOPORE WILL REFRAIN FROM OFFERING “2D” SEQUENCING PRODUCTS THROUGH END OF 2023 IN UK & GERMANY; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Against Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 07/03/2018 Pacific Biosciences Enhances Performance and Affordability of Key Applications on the Sequel System; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES: COURT DENIED OXFORD’S MOTION TO DISMISS; 27/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Ten-Unit Sequel System Order for Annoroad; 21/05/2018 – Phase Genomics and Pacific Biosciences Announce the Release of Co-Developed Genome Assembly Phasing Software – ‘FALCON-Phase’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 5,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 14,616 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 20,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.88% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $75.58. About 5.58M shares traded or 102.21% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.93 million shares to 508,041 shares, valued at $10.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 121,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,221 shares, and cut its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

More notable recent Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “46 and You: Genetic Testing = Giant Growth Market – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Illumina Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 24,477 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.11% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) or 80,000 shares. Sg Americas Llc holds 509,222 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Legal General Gru Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 27,028 shares. Gradient Limited Liability accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt owns 224,300 shares. Alpine Glob Ltd Liability Company has 98,220 shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Com holds 247,313 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tt has 0.1% invested in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) for 135,000 shares. 55,954 are held by Voya Investment Ltd Com. Morgan Stanley accumulated 225,474 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 12,562 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A by 15,560 shares to 37,451 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 24,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.