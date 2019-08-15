As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Shares Rose, Winfield Associates Boosted Stake by $820,440; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Share Value Rose, Holder Pacad Investment LTD Has Cut by $1.38 Million Its Stake

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77. About 2.02M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 78.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 9,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 2,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 12,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $172.19. About 466,281 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 07/03/2018 – AVIGILON COMMENTS ON PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 14 PCT; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS RAISES FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND EARNINGS VIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 2.38M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 48,575 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). M&T Bancorporation reported 0.02% stake. Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 1.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Johnson Financial Gru reported 27,482 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp has invested 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Andra Ap reported 0.28% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 820,071 are owned by Agf Invests. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.26% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Fukoku Mutual Life Com holds 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 6,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ftb Incorporated has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 345 shares. Federated Pa has 586,468 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 14,463 shares to 16,902 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Docusign Inc by 9,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).