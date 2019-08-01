As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Shares Rose, Lafayette Investments Trimmed Its Position by $1.20 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Covington Capital Management Upped by $1.14 Million Its Holding

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management bought 638 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 19,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.58 million, up from 18,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $923.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $31.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1866.78. About 4.47M shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – ABC 33-40: Sources: Amazon eyes 133 acres in Bessemer for new distribution center; 14/05/2018 – Raven Connected Car Solution Launches on Amazon; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 14/03/2018 – Ayla Networks COO to Speak at IoT Asia on Business Models and Ecosystems; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 16,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 125,178 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02M, down from 141,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $80.98. About 2.16 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,017 shares to 42,776 shares, valued at $14.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,395 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by Charney M Jeffrey.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.66M for 15.94 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.