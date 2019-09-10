As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Shares Rose, Holder Lafayette Investments Lowered Its Stake by $1.20 Million; Summit Securities Group Cut Position in Altria Group (Put) (MO) by $45.81 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 16,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 125,178 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 141,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $76.74. About 1.58M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Summit Securities Group Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Put) (MO) by 98.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc sold 7,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 120 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, down from 8,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 9.80M shares traded or 7.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,440 shares to 4,500 shares, valued at $439,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,274 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,900 shares to 45,805 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Del Com New (NYSE:DAL) by 48,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Del Com Ser.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $744.43M for 14.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.