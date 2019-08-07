As Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Share Price Rose, Winfield Associates Has Upped Its Position; Cortland Advisers Trimmed Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Holding by $22.51 Million as Market Value Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68M, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 12.81M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ EBITDA C$98.0M; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – CANADA SYMPATHETIC TO KINDER MORGAN’S CHALLENGES: MORNEAU; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS OFFERING FEDERAL LOAN GUARANTEES TO ENSURE CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES THROUGH 2018 SEASON; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 2.19 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.54B :PGR US; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gyroscope Cap Gp Ltd Liability invested in 1.09% or 39,566 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com invested in 0.06% or 204,873 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 65,130 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Conning holds 0.03% or 11,127 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.86% or 21,918 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Limited accumulated 0.37% or 226,698 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation accumulated 2,365 shares. First Personal Finance accumulated 2,380 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bragg Finance Advsr has 116,150 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson holds 4,537 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Uss Investment holds 0.13% or 156,700 shares. Moreover, Vident Advisory Lc has 0.17% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Lafayette stated it has 3.32% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.82 million were accumulated by Jennison Associates Ltd Company. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Pa has invested 1.88% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Chevy Chase Trust reported 1.62M shares. British Columbia Investment has invested 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Thomas White Ltd reported 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Essex Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,574 shares or 0% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 16,467 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ci Investments invested in 0.49% or 4.40 million shares. 2,000 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Contravisory Inv Mgmt Incorporated owns 2,419 shares. Stellar Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.42% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 2.98M shares. Orca Inv Lc has 3.9% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Farmers State Bank accumulated 5,394 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

