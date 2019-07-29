As Progressive Corp/The (PGR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Lmr Partners Llp Decreased Holding by $3.69 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Market Value Rose While Keystone Financial Planning Has Lowered Position by $6.49 Million

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 122,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,551 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 197,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 6.83 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 28/03/2018 – Telegraph-Herald: Cisco Systems gives $50M to combat homelessness

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp/The (PGR) by 89.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 51,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,234 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 57,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Progressive Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 1.17M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $202.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,150 shares to 5,239 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vang High Div Yld (VYM) by 3,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock (NYSE:BLK).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/11/2019: RVLT, FRSX, EXFO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expectations, Not Competition, May Be Cisco’s Biggest Threat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Co has invested 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Loews Corp reported 335,000 shares. Indiana Tru And Mngmt, Indiana-based fund reported 15,436 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 8,705 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Financial Advisory Ser Inc owns 13,199 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Lathrop Investment Mgmt invested in 4.69% or 292,001 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank reported 361,714 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt accumulated 82,800 shares. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability Company reported 110,308 shares stake. Amp Cap Investors Limited has 0.68% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Co Inc stated it has 0.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Acropolis Investment Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc stated it has 2.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tradewinds Mngmt accumulated 30,950 shares or 0.61% of the stock.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.99 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 1.19 million shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt holds 297,145 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Agf has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 65,990 are owned by Umb Bankshares N A Mo. 1,465 are owned by First Interstate Retail Bank. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bluemountain Ltd stated it has 11,859 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gideon Capital Advsr accumulated 6,800 shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hexavest has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Assetmark Inc accumulated 550,120 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Tru Division has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gemmer Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Ghp Advsr has 0.39% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 29 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $741.71M for 15.98 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive (PGR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Increase Year Over Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology I (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 288,000 shares to 618,600 shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20M.