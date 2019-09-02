As Progressive Corp/The (PGR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Needham Investment Management Stake in Entegris (ENTG) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp/The (PGR) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 710,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 3.14M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.24 million, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 49,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 455,500 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26 million, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Entegris Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 489,530 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Net $57.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q EPS 40c; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 10.37 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 26,069 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Scotia has 0.02% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 17,517 shares. Everett Harris And Ca holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 51,223 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,345 shares. Fdx Advisors Inc reported 11,445 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 2.23% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 73,980 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 388 are held by Plante Moran Fincl Ltd Llc. Strs Ohio reported 288,030 shares. Daiwa Sb holds 0.05% or 3,450 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited accumulated 43,356 shares. Salem Invest Counselors, North Carolina-based fund reported 200 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) by 26,017 shares to 87,343 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 55,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $750.62 million for 14.58 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $59.03M for 23.79 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90M and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intevac Inc (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 109,400 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $858,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ENTG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 136.00 million shares or 2.93% more from 132.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability owns 101,893 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Paradigm Cap Mngmt New York reported 2.1% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 305 shares or 0% of the stock. Moors Cabot has 6,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association holds 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) or 21,707 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 16,600 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0.04% or 395,684 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Metropolitan Life Company New York owns 32,211 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Gp has 0.05% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 7,200 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 39 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). 1.69M were reported by Geode Mngmt Limited Co. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).