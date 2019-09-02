As Progressive Corp/The (PGR) Market Value Rose, Holder Riverhead Capital Management Lowered by $2.60 Million Its Holding; E&G Advisors LP Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $372,020 as Stock Price Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp/The (PGR) by 31.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 36,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 77,069 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, down from 113,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Dominates Retail and Tech; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, one of its wholesale programs that made it easier to sell in bulk to Amazon, according to an email seen by CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 09/05/2018 – Sears Auto Center Teams Up With Amazon.com To Make Tire Purchases And Installations Easier And More Convenient For Customers; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductor Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12,800 shares to 20,750 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $750.62M for 14.58 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Credit Agricole S A owns 65,600 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Waverton Inv Ltd owns 15,405 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,609 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited owns 21,918 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 26,752 shares. Parsons Management Ri reported 39,747 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 3.57M are held by Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Hartford Management Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 84,002 shares. 87,213 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Principal Financial Grp invested in 0.27% or 4.07 million shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Llc has 10,537 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76M and $227.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,100 shares to 6,725 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,146 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).