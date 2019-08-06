As Progressive Corp. (PGR) Stock Value Rose, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Lifted by $2.67 Million Its Position; Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $4.59 Million as Stock Rose

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 91.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 42,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 3,965 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $433,000, down from 46,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.3. About 2.13 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q EPS $1.86; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 112.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 37,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05M, up from 32,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $79.1. About 1.20 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New First Service Corp. by 26,250 shares to 33,350 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 364,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 458,936 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.70 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.