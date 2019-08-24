As Progressive Corp. (PGR) Stock Rose, Patten & Patten Lifted Its Stake by $427,320; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding Has Lifted by Steinberg Global Asset Management

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 31.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 1,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 6,381 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98 million shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 266,476 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21 million, up from 260,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.15. About 2.18M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 12,294 shares to 58,717 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,894 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.29% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Veritas Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 620 shares. 1,708 are owned by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Nexus Invest Inc reported 2,000 shares. Finance Consulate accumulated 923 shares. Gladius L P, Illinois-based fund reported 2,351 shares. Leisure Mgmt holds 1.44% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 7,048 shares. 3,816 are held by Cahill Advisors. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,875 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associate, New York-based fund reported 31,115 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 2,678 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Howland Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,043 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has 0.46% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,758 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Ltd Company reported 59,488 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Lc owns 11,638 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 15,773 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 41,524 shares. Bailard invested in 60,685 shares. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo owns 65,990 shares. Wendell David Associates has 5,228 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 45,248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt invested in 22,400 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.08% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 10,261 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability Com reported 3,250 shares. Fiera Cap Corp holds 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 249,015 shares. Guardian Lp has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,980 shares. Convergence Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.17% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

